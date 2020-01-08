More sunshine headed this way! Temperatures recover nicely after a cold start. Highs max out in the middle 50s.
Even warmer and breezy tomorrow in the 60s as clouds thicken.
Rain moves into Middle Tennessee Friday into Saturday. A 4WARN Weather Alert in effect for flooding and potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now, Saturday looks to be the most unsettled day. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts to your phone. Download the free News4 App.
The weekend won’t be a complete washout. In fact, by Sunday it’s pleasantly cool in the 50s. The next round of rain isn’t too far off, though. Rain chances increase early next week.
