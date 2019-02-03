Today will be variably cloudy with a sprinkle possible in spots. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s. Tonight will remain mild, with lows around 50. On Monday, expect even more cloud cover with a few showers especially during the afternoon. It'll be breezy at times, with highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be just a smidge cooler. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s. Highs will be in the low 60s. Isolated showers will remain possible.
On Wednesday, rain showers should expand. Lows will be in the 50s. Highs are expected in the mid-upper 60s.
Thursday will turn breezy and even warmer. In all likelihood, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week -- in the low 70s. Thursday night, heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will move through. Showers will exit early Friday as colder air takes over. Temperatures will hold in the 40s on Friday and only rebound into the low 50s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.
