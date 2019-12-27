Starting off with a few showers which will linger through the day. Otherwise it'll be cloudy and mild today. Rain and storms moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Some storms could be strong. In the meantime, staying mild in the 60s this weekend. Turning much cooler next week.
Highs remain in the 50s for the final days of 2019. Lows in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.