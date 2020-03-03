A mild stretch of weather's setting up for several days with no storms in sight for a while.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and turn cool with temperatures falling into the low-mid 40s by morning. Clouds increase tomorrow. A few showers are likely over southern Middle Tennessee, but Nashville's rain chance will remain low at 20%. Similar weather's in store Thursday, as a storm system passes to our south. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 60s.
Then, cooler weather with sunshine takes over on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Stunning weather's in store this weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s and 70s. A few rain showers return Monday into Tuesday of next week.
