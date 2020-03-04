Aside from a few pesky showers, mild weather is here to stay.
Clouds thicken up today, a few showers possible especially south of Nashville. Highs in the 60s. Same deal tomorrow, spotty rain risk.
Turning cooler for the end of the week. Temperatures in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.
The weekend will be comfortable and mild in the 60s and 70s.
Another rain event unfolds starting late Monday into Tuesday.
