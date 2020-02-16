The mild weekend continues. Today will be cloudier but mostly dry with only a small chance of a few light showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50°s. Lows around 40°.
The 60°s make a return by Monday, but so does the rain. Expect widespread rain to move in late Monday night into Tuesday but exiting by Wednesday.
Thankfully, this will not be a stormy or washout system. Most rain totals remain under and inch.
As the rain clears out, colder air filters in. Wednesday through Friday will be dry but cool with highs in the 40°s and lows below freezing.
