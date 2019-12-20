Another very cold morning will be followed by noticeably milder weather! Temps have bottomed out in the 20s again under a mostly clear sky. Clouds creep back in but we'll rebound into the 50s.
Clouds stay with us this weekend as well as milder temperatures. A spotty shower is possible but most stay dry. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will be lovely -- perfect for shopping or travel. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average with sunshine during the day. Highs will be in the low 60s!
