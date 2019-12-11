 

Milder temperatures for the rest of the week, rain returns Friday.

Tonight will turn very cold again, with lows in the mid 20s by sunrise.

A few clouds begin to move in Thursday.  It'll turn even milder with highs in the low-mid 50s. 

A few rain showers return on Friday, especially east of I-65. The high will reach 50°.

A shower will also be possible on Saturday as a cold front passes through. With some clearing the high will be 53.

Sunday will be variably cloudy and cool, down to 48 for the high.

More rain moves in on Monday of next week. with the high at 52. 

As the front move through colder weather sets up shop Tuesday. There could be some snow flurries as the system moves away.

 
 

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

