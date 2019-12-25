Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the lower 70s. Merry Christmas! Temperatures back off in the 40s for lows tonight.
We're not finished with the warmth just yet. Through the end of the week highs remain in the 60s with more clouds.
There is a small chance for a shower by Friday but most stay dry. A better chance for moisture moves in Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a halt to the dreamy weather.
Much cooler by early next week. On Monday, highs brush near 50 degrees with stiff northwest breezes.
