Beautiful afternoon across Middle Tennessee.
Sunshine will stick around all day long with virtually no rain to worry about.
Highs will top out in the 90's today but the "feel" to the air will remain pleasant for late-July.
Other than an ever-so-slightly better chance for rain on Sunday the forecast will remain identical to today.
The next best chance for rain arrives late Monday and into Tuesday as a front sneaks in from the north.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected but severe weather is not.
Wednesday through next weekend there will be isolated showers in the afternoon but not enough to wash us out.
Highs all week will range from the mid 80's to the low 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.