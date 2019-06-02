Hot day across the Mid State but so far it has been rain-free.
Outside of a very isolated shower or two, mainly south of I-40, we'll end the weekend on a dry note.
A cold front will swing through tonight bringing the humidity and afternoon highs down on Monday.
Highs will top out in the upper 70's and low 80's Monday afternoon - very springlike.
We'll quickly rebound back to the upper 80's by Tuesday and will remain in the 80's for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will mark the start of a very unsettled pattern across Middle Tennessee.
Wednesday through Sunday widespread showers and storms are expected to be around.
If you have CMA Fest plans, plan for rain.
