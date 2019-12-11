This afternoon will be sunny and very pleasant with little wind. Take a jacket though because temperatures will only top off in the 40s.
Tonight will turn very cold again, with lows in the mid 20s by sunrise.
A few clouds begin to move in Thursday. It'll turn even milder with highs in the low-mid 50s. A few rain showers return on Friday, especially east of I-65. A shower will also be possible on Saturday as a cold front passes through.
Sunday will be variably cloudy and cool before more rain moves in on Monday of next week. Colder weather sets up shop on Tuesday into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.