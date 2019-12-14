Saturday mostly cloudy and a little warmer with only a small chance of isolated showers. High in the low 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks great for the Titans "Code Blue" game, only some isolated showers possible, high in the mid 50s.

4WARN Weather Alert Monday for widespread rain and the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding. However, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Temperatures will be warmer, a high of 64°.

Rain clears out for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine for both days.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.