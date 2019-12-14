Saturday mostly cloudy and a little warmer with only a small chance of isolated showers. High in the low 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday looks great for the Titans "Code Blue" game, only some isolated showers possible, high in the mid 50s.
4WARN Weather Alert Monday for widespread rain and the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts and flooding. However, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Temperatures will be warmer, a high of 64°.
Rain clears out for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine for both days.
