Tonight will be clear and turn bitterly cold. Lows in the teens are expected across all of Middle Tennessee by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and remain chilly with highs in the lowermost 40s.
Thursday will start off freezing -- in the mid 20s. Then, as a few more clouds move in temperatures will climb into the low-mid 50s during the afternoon. Thursday night rain showers will move back in, lingering through Friday. On Saturday it'll turn windy, warmer, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, some possibly turning severe. Highs will be in the lowermost 70s.
Sunday will be breezy and turn cooler late in the afternoon. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be largely uneventful with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
