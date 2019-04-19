Damp and cool start to the weekend, but drier and warmer weather arrives by Easter Sunday.
The rain will pick up a bit through the evening as this system continues eastward.
It doesn't look like the best night for outdoor activity across Middle Tennessee.
Scattered showers will be around Saturday but as the day goes on, showers will end from west to east.
We may see a bit of sunshine before the afternoon is done on Saturday. It will still be cool Saturday with most highs in the mid 50s.
Easter Sunday will be excellent with highs returning to the 70s in response to abundant sunshine.
Next week will start dry and warm with 80s returning to the area.
Our next best chance of rain won't arrive until mid-week.
