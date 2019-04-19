The threat for storms has long passed but it will take some time to clear the lingering, chilly rain out today.
The rain will pick up a bit through the afternoon and evening as this system continues eastward.
It doesn't look like the best night for outdoor activity across Middle Tennessee.
Unfortunately, scattered showers will likely still be around to begin the weekend but as the day goes on, showers will end from west to east.
We may see a bit of sunshine before the afternoon is done on Saturday.
Highs will remain cool Saturday with most areas struggling to make it out of the 50's.
We rebound nicely by Easter Sunday with highs returning to the 70's with a lot of sunshine in the forecast.
Should be an egg-cellent Easter Sunday this year!
Next week will start dry and warm with 80's returning to the area.
Our next best chance of rain won't arrive until mid-week.
