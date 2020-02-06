A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect. Beware of flooded roads through today. A burst of light snow moves in tonight.
This afternoon, a few showers will remain. It'll be cloudy and cold with temperatures holding around 40 degrees. This evening, rain and snow showers develop, quickly turning to all snow. A quick dusting is likely anywhere in Middle Tennessee. Where snow will be more persistent and heavier, 1"-2" will be possible -- i.e. on the Upper Cumberland Plateau.
Flurries wind down Friday, only for a few more flurries to pass through early on Saturday. Sunday will be brighter and milder before more waves of rain pass through Middle Tennessee next week.
