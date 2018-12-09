The widespread precipitation we saw overnight and this morning has significantly fizzled, leaving us with just some light drizzle this afternoon.
Temperatures have also climbed back above freezing allowing those slick spots to melt a bit.
While the main trigger for all of this wintry precipitation has shifted eastward, there's still a chance we squeeze out a few light snow showers to begin the day Monday. However, the only place we're expecting additional snow is out on the Plateau.
With below freezing temperatures expected again tonight, bridges and overpasses may refreeze. Be sure to take it slow during the Monday morning commute.
By Tuesday, sunshine returns to Middle Tennessee with highs climbing back to near 50°.
Wednesday looks to be a few degrees warmer with sunshine sticking around.
The end of the work week looks a little unsettled as another system begins to work in. Spotty to widespread rain is in the forecast Thursday through Saturday before drying back out by Sunday.
