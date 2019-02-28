Cloudy out today with isolated showers streaming through.
That will be the theme for the remainder of the day.
Rain chances are relatively low, only around 40%, today so many of us will stay dry.
We quickly dry back out for Friday and Saturday before a bigger push of rain moves in Sunday.
Right now, the rain looks to move in after midnight Saturday and become widespread through the day Sunday. Around sunset Sunday, much colder air will funnel in trying to change rain to a mix of rain/snow.
Little to no accumulation is expected.
Most of this rain wraps up by sunrise Monday. So, the morning rush should be good to go.
After Sunday's showers end, we're looking dry for much of next week.
Temperatures will take a big hit dropping down into the teens/twenties a few mornings with afternoon highs in the 30's/40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.