Showers and clouds continue today but the flood threat is over for most roads. Areas near creeks and rivers will need to be monitored as high water makes its way through the river system.
Rain will slowly come to an end tonight but spurts of showers will linger into the weekend.
Much colder air will invade the area Saturday helping to change rain to snow in spots. The favored area for a changeover will be closer to the Plateau. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Saturday will be cold and breezy in the 40's before 50's and sunshine returns Sunday.
Next week another chance for rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday with a quick break before more arrives Friday and Saturday.
