Lovely feel outside today thanks to a weak cold front clearing out some humidity.
Highs will top out in the mid 80's across Middle Tennessee today.
We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with a few very isolated showers.
The rain will quickly clear out by sunset tonight.
This weekend is advertising dry and sunny weather Saturday and a few spotty showers on Sunday.
Right now, rain chances do not appear to be very high Sunday so I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans.
Highs stay in the 80's all weekend long.
Next week will start dry before showers return on Wednesday.
It's looking like it could be a bit rainy by the end of the weekend and some of this rain could linger into next weekend.
