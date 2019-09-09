Day one of the work week is going as planned with ample sunshine and highs on the way to the 90's this afternoon.
Heat will be the big story this week.
Near-record highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday with mid to upper 90's west of the Cumberland Plateau.
With humidity, the "feels like" numbers will be right around 100°.
The chance for rain remains low but not zero this week.
Beginning Tuesday afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon but again rain chances will be few and far between.
This weekend the heat will let up a bit but still unusually warm for September. The chance for rain is around 30% right now so I wouldn't go changing any outdoor plans just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.