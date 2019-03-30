Today will be partly sunny and warm. Isolated brief showers will be possible at any time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as they move in from the west late this afternoon and this evening. A couple storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts.
Tonight, as the rain moves away, colder air will overspread the Mid State. By early Sunday morning temperatures will have fallen into the 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night through early Monday morning. Widespread upper 20s and lowermost 30s are expected for temperatures by sunrise on Monday.
Monday through Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine with moderating temperatures. A few showers will return late Thursday, lingering into early Friday.
