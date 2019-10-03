We just have to get through one more day of sizzling summer heat. Highs today back in the middle to upper 90s. Another record will be broken.
The heat takes a step back just in time for the weekend. It will still be warmer than average but cooler than it has been. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
There's a good chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This sets the stage for TRUE fall weather next week with afternoon highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: W 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Wind: NW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms.
Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and a few storms.
Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.
