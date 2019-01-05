Not a bad weekend, right?
Expect clear skies all the way through the evening tonight.
We'll wake up on Sunday in the mid to low 30's with patchy, dense fog in a few areas.
Sunday looks to be another great day with ample sunshine, a few extra clouds and highs in the 60's for some.
Rain returns to the Mid State to begin next week. Right now, Monday looks to be the only day with a decent chance for rain.
Steady but isolated showers will begin to work into to the area by mid-to-late afternoon Monday. We're not expecting a blockbuster rain event but some heavier bouts of rain could come through. Thankfully, this round of rain is quick in - quick out.
We're back to dry conditions Tuesday with sunshine sticking around for the rest of the week.
Of note, will remain well above January high temperature averages through Tuesday before dipping back down into the 40's Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.