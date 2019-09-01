Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly crawl westward
Happy Meteorological Fall everyone!
Even if it doesn't feel a thing like fall outside today.
It's hot and still very summer-ish across the Mid State.
Overall, it's a nice day out with ample sunshine and highs once again returning to the 90's in most places.
The chance for rain remains low today but not zero. There's likely to be a handful of showers at times today but nothing to worry about.
Even though Hurricane Dorian won't impact Middle Tennessee directly it's still the big story this week.
Aside from exact landfall, if at all, Dorian will likely slide up the east coast this week.
A combination of a weak front coming our way Wednesday, and Dorian's positioning on the east coast around the same time, drier air will spill into the area. This will help take the edge of the heat for a few days and keep rain chances low.
Other than a few isolated showers with Wednesday front rain chances remain next to nothing for most of the upcoming week.
