After a cloudy and rainy start, in some areas, skies are beginning to clear up a bit.
We're only expecting a few more isolated showers to pop up later this afternoon.
Most will stay dry.
Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast Thursday through Monday.
Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected at any point during this period.
Rainfall amounts range between 2-4".
If you plan to attend CMA Fest this year, plan for rain.
Temperature-wise we'll be right where we should be for June - mid 80's all the way through the weekend.
