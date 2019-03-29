Clouds and a few very isolated showers will remain in place tonight.
However, most will end up without any rain.
Saturday will start dry and cloudy before rain chances ramp up during the late-morning/afternoon ahead of our next cold front.
A broken line of showers and storms will traverse across the Mid State mid to late afternoon.
Gusty winds will be the main threat.
Moderate/heavy downpours and small hail are also possible.
Rainfall amounts could get up to half an inch or so.
This round of rain will quickly clear out by Sunday morning.
Afterwards, sunshine builds back in Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will turn much colder waking up on Sunday with 30's back on the board.
We'll fall to the 50's for highs Sunday afternoon.
Next week is once again looking dry and sunny with only an isolated chance for rain Tuesday.
Temperatures will bounce back to the 60's and 70's through the week.
