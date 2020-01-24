Expect off and on rain showers throughout the day today. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40°s and lows in the mid-30°s.
As temperatures drop overnight, lingering rain showers could turn into a few snow showers, especially along the Plateau, but will not stick. Rain clears out by tomorrow morning.
Saturday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the low 40°s. Sunday will also remain mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine here and there, however slightly warmer as temperatures climb back into the 50°s.
Cloud cover will stick around through pretty much all of next week. Highs will stay in the low 50°s and lows in the upper 30°s. A few showers are possible throughout the weekend into the start of the work week, but the greater chance of rain returns on Wednesday.
