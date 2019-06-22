Isolated showers and storms will move through before sunset tonight. 

Thankfully, we're not expecting anything like the line we saw on Friday. 

 
For Sunday, isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon. 
However, most will stay dry. 
 
Rain chances remain elevated to begin the new week on Monday & Tuesday but by Wednesday rain chances will begin to diminish.  
 
Temperatures will remain warm and muggy for the upcoming week with upper 80's and 90's ion the forecast. 

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

