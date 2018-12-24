It's been a sunny and somewhat comfortable December day so far.
After sunset, a few clouds will move in with rain chances coming up just a bit.
A few showers are in the fold for Christmas but activity looks very isolated and mainly confined to areas south and west of Nashville. Rain chances are less than 20-percent so Christmas will not be ruined by rain this year.
LOOK UP: The International Space Station will pass overhead Christmas morning.
Highs will be near-normal with most topping out in the upper 40's.
By Thursday, a stronger disturbance will begin to move into the Midstate bringing widespread rain and possibly a few storms. Severe weather looks unlikely, though.
Showers will hang tough for the first half of Friday before finally departing Friday evening.
Temperature-wise, we'll see a unusual warm up to the 60's Thursday and Friday before temps tumble back down to the 40's heading into the weekend.
As it stands right now, it looks like a cloudy upcoming weekend with possibly a chance for rain on Sunday. However, this will likely change as the week goes on. We'll continue to update as we get closer to the weekend.
