Ample sunshine and a comfortable feel to the air out there so far today.
Highs look to top out in the mid to low 60's this afternoon - GET OUTSIDE and enjoy it, folks!
After sunset, temps will slowly fall through the 50's and we'll settle down to the 40's overnight tonight.
Sunday advertises slightly different weather for us.
We'll start sunny but clouds will build in through the day.
Highs will be pleasantly near 60° for most of us during the afternoon.
Overnight Sunday into Monday morning showers will move back into the Mid-State.
However, the amount of rain looks less than impressive and only enough to wet the roads.
Showers stick around for the morning commute and through the early afternoon before drying out overnight into Tuesday.
The rest of the week, until late Friday, looks dry, sunny with highs in the 50's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.