The weekend is upon us and it looks like we'll be dodging more showers and storms.
Today holds for more heat and humidity. Highs in the lower 90s with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Feels like temps in the middle 90s.
Same deal tomorrow, hot with afternoon storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.
The best chance for rain looks to be Sunday. Any storm that pops look to stay below severe weather limits. Make sure you're connected to us this weekend by downloading the News4 App.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Wind: E 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of a few showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
