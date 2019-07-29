Sunny and hot day underway across Middle Tennessee.

Once again rain chances will be very low - especially for late July. 

 
Highs will top out in the upper 80's and low 90's with a but more mugginess then over the weekend. 
 
A weak front will move in tonight bringing increasing rain chances for Tuesday. 
However, it will not be a washout. 
In fact, only a few scattered showers are expected. I believe most will end up staying dry. 
 
After Tuesday, the remainder of the week is looking quite dry with only a slim chance for afternoon showers. 
Highs will stay right where they should be for this time of year  - in the upper 80's and low 90's. 

As of right now next weekend looks fine with sunshine, clouds and a few afternoon showers but not enough to ruin any outdoor plans. 

