Early morning drizzle, mist, and clouds will give way to some sunshine later today. Highs this afternoon will be in the low-mid 70s.
Tonight will be mainly clear with spotty fog forming by morning. We'll have lows in the 50s. Monday will turn partly cloudy and warmer. Expect a high around 82. Tuesday will be similar, but even warmer. Tuesday's high will be 85.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. A few of those storms could become severe with high wind and hail. Highs will still be in the low 80s. Friday into at least early Saturday, expect more rain at times. The rain will gradually push away Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler as we end the work week and begin next weekend. Count on highs then to be in the 70s.
