The hottest weather of the year is developing now over Middle Tennessee. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s. The extreme humidity will make it feel like the low 100s in most areas, too. Limit your time outdoors. If outdoors, spend as much time as possible in the shade and stay well hydrated.
Rain's not likely today. As a result, our weather will cool very slowly tonight. Many areas will remain in the 80s until 10pm. Morning temperatures will be in the low-mid 70s. Then, Wednesday will be a near repeat, the only difference being a slightly better chance for a brief, cooling shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Most communities will remain dry again, however.
Thursday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with our next front. A storm or two could become strong-severe especially from I-65 and points east. Highs on Friday will be around 90. Humidity will be slightly lower then, too. Saturday appears dry. Then, effects from a tropical system developing today in the Gulf of Mexico could already be felt in our area on Sunday in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms arriving from the south. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 90s.
