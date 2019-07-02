Another hot and very humid day on tap for the Mid State
I'm forecasting 95° for Nashville this afternoon. If we get there it would qualify as the hottest day of the year temperature-wise.
Heat Index-wise we'll feel more like the upper 90's and low triple-digits this afternoon.
Stay hydrated this afternoon, folks.
Rain chances remain low today and again on Wednesday before better coverage works in starting on July the Fourth.
We're still not talking washout conditions for the holiday festivities but be prepared to head indoors should any storms get to brewing.
The best chance for rain comes this weekend as a few stronger pulses move through the area. Still, washout conditions do not appear to be an issue. Much of the rain we see the next few days will be mainly during the afternoon and then fading after sunset.
Highs will start to settle back down to around 90°- 92° this weekend.
