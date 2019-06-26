Highs today jump back into the lower 90s. A shower or thunderstorm may spark through the heat of the day. Most, if not all stay dry.
The hot weather is here to stay. We'll make a run for the 90s again tomorrow. A similar setup with the potential for a pop up storm during the afternoon.
Hot temps continue through the weekend with a small chance for thunderstorms.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy AM Fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm, especially west of 65. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 70 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Wind: SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
