Partly cloudy, hot, and humid this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Some will linger into early this evening. High, 92. Tonight, rain will diminish by 10pm. Spotty valley fog will form by sunrise, Saturday. Low around 70.
Saturday will be a lot like Friday with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Showers and storms will become more widespread on Sunday, especially along and south of I-40. Highs will be around 90.
Monday will turn partly cloudy and seasonable. Tuesday will be similar. On Wednesday, more widespread storms will be likely as our next cold front moves in. Isolated storms will be possible Thursday and Friday. Highs next week will be around 90 each day with lows in the upper 60s and lowermost 70s.
