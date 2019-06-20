4WARN Weather Alert for Friday as isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.
Tonight will be tranquil with patchy fog developing, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. Lows will be in the 60s.
Friday will turn hot and remain rather humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening, any of which could become severe with damaging wind. That is the reason for the 4WARN Weather Alert.
Saturday will also be very hot and humid, but the chance of rain and a few thunderstorms has increased. Have a plan be for outdoor activities. Highs in the low 90s.
On Sunday, spotty storms will develop during the afternoon with even hotter weather in the low-mid 90s expected.
More widespread showers and storms will take over on Monday, clearing by Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday appear mostly sunny and hot, but mainly rain-free. Highs will be in the low 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.