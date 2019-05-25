Another hot but beautiful day for the Mid State.
Highs will once again top out in the 90's in a few spots.
Expecting another mild and muggy night with temperatures falling down to the 70's.
There won't be much change to the forecast on Sunday or Memorial Day Monday.
Highs will remain very hot for May, topping out in the upper 80's and low 90's.
Rain chances are virtually zero the next several days so we're not going to get much relief from the heat that way.
By Wednesday, the big ridge that has been dominating our weather pattern will begin to break down.
As the ridge weakens, rain chances will begin to creep back up by Thursday and temperatures will turn a little cooler - in the mid 80's.
