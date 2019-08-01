Happy first day of August! It's going to be feeling like it as well, normal temps this time of year is 90 degrees. That's exactly where we'll be the next several days.

Rain chances remain very low. There's a slim shot at a pop-up shower, especially east this afternoon. 

The weekend looks hot and humid in the lower 90s. Can't rule out a shower or two with better chances arriving by Sunday. 

The heat spell doesn't look to break next week either.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny. Can’t rule out a stray shower, especially east. Hi: 89 Wind: N 5

Tonight: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: N 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Wind: N 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

