It will be a scorching summer week, however there will be little chance of rain.
In fact, rain chances will be less than 30% for the next 7 days with Thursday being the rainiest day this week.
All other days, including today, will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine.
The flip side to that is without rain & clouds, temperatures will be a tad bit warmer.
Mid to low 90's will be the theme all week long across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Summertime humidity will make it feel like the upper 90's to near 100°.
Stay hydrated out there!
If you plan to travel to the Florida Panhandle this week it will be wet.
The same area of low pressure that moved through Tennessee this weekend could form into a tropical cyclone in the panhandle by mid to late week. This would bring widespread showers all up and down the Florida Gulf Coast.
It's too early to tell if this will swing back up our way right now.
