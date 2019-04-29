Today through Thursday will be partly cloudy and unusually hot. Each afternoon, temperatures will climb well into the 80s. Tuesday will be the hottest with a high in the mid-upper 80s! Mornings will be mild with lows in the 60s, in general.
Late Thursday, spotty showers and thunderstorms will move in. Rain will linger off and on into Friday. It now appears another weather system will make a run at us on Saturday, keeping clouds and showers in the area. Sunday and Monday will be drier.
Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. Monday will top off in the lowermost 80s with more sunshine.
