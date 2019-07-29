The new work week brings heat and humidity. Rain chances increase tonight into tomorrow.

Muggy morning in the 70s. Afternoon highs warm back through the lower 90s. A few storms possible late in the afternoon and evening, especially northwest of Nashville. 

Scattered showers and a few storms will be with us through the day on Tuesday. This will bring some relief with highs in the 80s. 

The weather looks quiet for the rest of the week. A few storms possible at times but most should stay dry. Highs back in the lower 90s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm late. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 40% chance of a few showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

