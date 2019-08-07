Tonight will turn partly cloudy and uneventful, after the storms well south of Nashville exit. We'll have lows around 70 by Thursday morning.
Late Thursday, scattered showers and storms will move in, lingering off and on through Friday. The greatest threat Friday is heavy rain which could lead to some localized flooding. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The weekend will be drier, but seasonably hot and still very humid. Highs will be near 90.
More spotty storms are expected on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
