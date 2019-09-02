Summertime heat hangs on with temperatures remaining in the low 90s the next few days.
Tonight will be mainly clear and tranquil with more spotty fog forming. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be slightly hotter than Monday with Nashville topping off around 93.
A 20% rain chance is in the forecast on Wednesday as a weak cool front passes through.
Behind that front, drier and slightly cooler air will build in for Thursday, with highs then in the low-mid 80s. A northerly breeze will develop on Thursday too, thanks in part to Hurricane Dorian, well east of the Mid State then along the Carolina coast.
Hotter weather will take over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dry for most with only a stray shower possible Sunday.
