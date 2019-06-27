Showers and storms have moved out. It's a quiet morning as temps start off in the 60s and 70s. The thermometer shoots back up this afternoon through the lower 90s. There's another shot at an afternoon shower or storm. Some could be strong and produce some gusty wind. Any storms out there fade through the evening.
This summery pattern continue through the weekend into early next week. Count on highs in the 90s and hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
