It's starting to feel like summer again! Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s and slightly humid.
Still hot on Monday, then a few showers and storms will move in during the evening from the northwest. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will return to the midstate on Tuesday. Spotty storms will linger into Wednesday.
That rain will cool off our temperatures just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows is in the upper 60s.
