For Sunday, isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon.
However, most will stay dry. It will be hot and humid with highs once again reaching into the 90's.
Rain chances remain elevated to begin the new week on Monday & Tuesday, but by Wednesday rain chances will begin to diminish.
Skies remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain warm and muggy for the upcoming week with upper 80's and 90's in the forecast.
